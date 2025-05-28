Left Menu

Federal Intervention Eases Flight Chaos at Newark Airport

Operations at Newark Liberty International Airport have improved after the federal government reduced flight numbers due to disruptions. The FAA limited arrivals and departures to manage the chaos from equipment issues and staffing shortages. United Airlines significantly cut its flights, and new measures are being implemented to enhance technology and staffing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:27 IST
Federal Intervention Eases Flight Chaos at Newark Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal intervention has brought notable improvements to operations at Newark Liberty International Airport following significant disruptions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the federal government had imposed flight reductions, setting a cap at 28 arrivals and 28 departures per hour during ongoing construction.

The airport, a critical hub for United Airlines, faced weeks of challenges including equipment malfunctions, staffing shortages, and runway construction. The FAA aims to manage operations better by enforcing these flight limits until mid-June, after which the hourly rates will slightly increase.

The FAA has also addressed technological and communication issues by issuing a software update and enhancing telecommunications infrastructure. Duffy stressed the need for congressional funding to overhaul the air traffic control system, highlighting significant staffing shortages nationwide and at Newark, which exacerbated delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025