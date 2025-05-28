Federal Intervention Eases Flight Chaos at Newark Airport

Federal intervention has brought notable improvements to operations at Newark Liberty International Airport following significant disruptions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the federal government had imposed flight reductions, setting a cap at 28 arrivals and 28 departures per hour during ongoing construction.

The airport, a critical hub for United Airlines, faced weeks of challenges including equipment malfunctions, staffing shortages, and runway construction. The FAA aims to manage operations better by enforcing these flight limits until mid-June, after which the hourly rates will slightly increase.

The FAA has also addressed technological and communication issues by issuing a software update and enhancing telecommunications infrastructure. Duffy stressed the need for congressional funding to overhaul the air traffic control system, highlighting significant staffing shortages nationwide and at Newark, which exacerbated delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)