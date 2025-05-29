Navy Plane Tragedy in South Korea's Pohang
A navy patrol plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang, South Korea, as confirmed by a local government official on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. local time, with four individuals aboard the aircraft, according to reports from the Pohang city government.
The plane went down in the mountainous area on the east coast, with smoke observed billowing from the scene, as reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing a civilian eyewitness and local authorities.
South Korean navy patrol plane crashes in country's south, reports AP, quoting police.