Left Menu

Navy Plane Tragedy in South Korea's Pohang

A navy patrol plane has crashed in Pohang, South Korea, with four people on board. The crash occurred in the mountains on the east coast at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time. Smoke was visible from the crash site, according to a civilian witness and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:58 IST
Navy Plane Tragedy in South Korea's Pohang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A navy patrol plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang, South Korea, as confirmed by a local government official on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. local time, with four individuals aboard the aircraft, according to reports from the Pohang city government.

The plane went down in the mountainous area on the east coast, with smoke observed billowing from the scene, as reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing a civilian eyewitness and local authorities.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025