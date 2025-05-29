Left Menu

Tragedy in Pohang: South Korean Navy Aircraft Crash

A South Korean navy maritime patrol aircraft crashed near a military base in Pohang. The aircraft, carrying four crew members, went down in the mountains. The navy is investigating the crash's cause and determining casualties.

A South Korean navy maritime patrol aircraft with four personnel on board crashed near a military base in Pohang, officials confirmed. The incident occurred on Thursday at 1:43 p.m. local time, according to a navy announcement.

The South Korean navy is actively working to ascertain the cause of the crash and the number of casualties involved. Official sources initially disclosed these details to Yonhap News Agency, which reported the plane's crash site in the mountainous east coast region.

Civilian witnesses reported seeing smoke emerging from the crash location, adding urgency to the ongoing investigation. Further updates are expected as the navy continues its probe into this unfortunate event.

