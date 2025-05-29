Tragedy in the Skies: South Korean Navy Plane Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
A South Korean navy P-3C patrol plane crashed during a training flight with four crew members aboard. The incident occurred near Pohang, with rescue operations underway. The crash's cause is unknown, and no civilian casualties have been reported, though a fire resulted from the crash.
In a tragic incident, a South Korean navy plane crashed during a routine training flight on Thursday. The aircraft, a P-3C patrol plane, had four crew members on board when it went down near the southeastern city of Pohang.
The crash occurred shortly after the plane took off at 1:43 PM from its base. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to an official statement from the navy. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of civilian injuries or fatalities on the ground.
Emergency responders, including rescue workers and fire trucks, rushed to the scene following reports from local residents. A fire ignited by the crash raised additional concerns. However, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
