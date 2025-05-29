India Takes Bold Strides: Indigenous 5th Gen Fighter Jets on Horizon

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has unveiled plans to develop five prototypes of the 5th generation fighter aircraft under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's annual summit, Singh lauded the initiative as a significant milestone in India's 'Make in India' program.

The AMCA project is poised to foster self-reliance in the defense sector by allowing private sector participation alongside public companies. This unprecedented collaboration aims to bolster India's defense capabilities and elevate the country's aerospace industry to new heights.

With the Aeronautical Development Agency spearheading execution through industry partnerships, Singh outlined remarkable progress, highlighting a leap in India's defense production and exports. The country's advancements in frontier technologies, such as AI and Unmanned Systems, further cement India's position on the global stage.

At the summit, Singh emphasized the combined efforts of the government and industry in propelling India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He noted that national strength now hinges on trust and confidence among citizens and international partners amid global uncertainties.

Operation Sindoor's success was celebrated at the event, underscoring the importance of the 'Make in India' campaign for India's security and prosperity. The recent military operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir saw the elimination of over 100 terrorists, showcasing the nation's robust defense infrastructure.