Hitachi's Strategic Expansion in India: A New Leadership Era Unfolds

Hitachi India appoints N Venu as Managing Director effective June 2025, succeeding Dr. Bharat Kaushal, now Executive Chairman. The move aims to bolster Hitachi's growth in India, focusing on a digital-centric strategy and leveraging synergies among its 28 group companies, spanning sectors like energy, mobility, and digital services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:22 IST
N Venu, Managing Director of Hitachi India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. has named N Venu as its new Managing Director effective June 2, 2025, marking a significant appointment aimed at accelerating Hitachi's business pursuits in the region. Venu's appointment follows the elevation of Dr. Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman of Hitachi India.

Under Venu's leadership, Hitachi India seeks to expand upon its established legacy, aligning with Hitachi Group's Inspire 2027 management plan. This strategy will focus on integrating IT and Operational Technology across its many group companies in India, fostering digital innovation, and expanding the Lumada business.

The company's long-standing relationship with India, dating back to the 1930s, has been reinforced through substantial contributions across various sectors. With the appointment of Venu, Hitachi aims to solidify its role as a global hub for innovation and business solutions in India.

