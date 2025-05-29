Emerging Markets Surge After U.S. Court Blocks Most Trump Tariffs
Emerging market equities rose following a U.S. court's blockade of most Trump-era tariffs, affecting global trade sentiments and spurring market rallies across Asia and Africa. The decision prompted optimistic movements in equities and currencies, although challenges remain with potential appeals and anticipated interest rate decisions in key markets.
Emerging market equities experienced an upswing after a decisive U.S. court ruling blocked the majority of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, prompting ripple effects in global markets.
The MSCI index of emerging market equities increased by 0.5%, after the court deemed Trump's tariff policies overreaching, a move immediately contested by the White House through an appeal.
Asian markets reacted positively, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng increasing by 1.3% and South Korea's Kospi achieving a nine-month high. The South African Reserve Bank's pending interest rate decision also held market attention, amid ongoing reactions to U.S. trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
