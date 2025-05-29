Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge After U.S. Court Blocks Most Trump Tariffs

Emerging market equities rose following a U.S. court's blockade of most Trump-era tariffs, affecting global trade sentiments and spurring market rallies across Asia and Africa. The decision prompted optimistic movements in equities and currencies, although challenges remain with potential appeals and anticipated interest rate decisions in key markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market equities experienced an upswing after a decisive U.S. court ruling blocked the majority of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, prompting ripple effects in global markets.

The MSCI index of emerging market equities increased by 0.5%, after the court deemed Trump's tariff policies overreaching, a move immediately contested by the White House through an appeal.

Asian markets reacted positively, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng increasing by 1.3% and South Korea's Kospi achieving a nine-month high. The South African Reserve Bank's pending interest rate decision also held market attention, amid ongoing reactions to U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

