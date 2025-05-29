Govt Advances Major RMA Reforms to Tackle Infrastructure & Energy Crisis

In a bold push to address New Zealand’s growing infrastructure shortfall and energy supply vulnerabilities, the Government has unveiled an extensive set of proposed changes to national direction under the Resource Management Act (RMA). These changes are intended to fast-track critical development, streamline consent processes, and enable long-overdue investments in renewable energy and resilience-building projects.

The initiative was jointly announced by RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Energy Minister Simon Watts, who emphasized the urgent need to modernize the country’s planning and environmental frameworks.

Infrastructure and Energy at the Heart of RMA Overhaul

National direction refers to central government policies and rules made under the RMA that guide how local authorities create and enforce their district and regional plans. These tools are pivotal in determining what infrastructure, energy, housing, and commercial developments get approved, where, and how fast.

The Government has released three major discussion documents focused on changes across 12 existing national direction instruments and the introduction of four new ones, bundled under the themes of:

Infrastructure and Development

The Primary Sector

Freshwater Management

“This Government inherited a planning system that actively works against progress,” said Minister Bishop. “The RMA is a direct contributor to New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit. It drives up costs, slows projects down, and has become a complicated nightmare for councils and applicants alike.”

Strategic Tools to Unblock the System

Among the most impactful proposals is the introduction of a National Policy Statement (NPS) for Infrastructure, which would prioritize the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within local resource management decisions.

“This new NPS will send a clear message: infrastructure is not an afterthought—it’s a prerequisite for prosperity,” Bishop said. “It will help councils and developers alike better navigate the consenting process with clear national guidance.”

A second major change is the update and strengthening of the National Policy Statement for Renewable Electricity Generation, replacing the current version introduced in 2011.

“Our renewable energy sector has been hamstrung by vague, outdated policy,” Bishop noted. “We need billions of dollars of new investment in wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy, but projects are tied up in red tape. These reforms will make it easier to consent and construct renewable energy facilities.”

Strengthening the Power Grid for a Renewable Future

Energy Minister Simon Watts added that the proposed reforms will accelerate the country’s transition to a more secure and sustainable electricity network.

“New Zealand’s energy infrastructure is under pressure from increasing demand, aging systems, and vulnerability to climate-related events,” said Watts. “Our goal is to double renewable energy output by 2050. That requires unlocking both generation and transmission projects—and doing it fast.”

Watts pointed out that the new national direction will also address electricity transmission and distribution—particularly the deployment of lines infrastructure, which is crucial for transporting energy from generation sites to homes and businesses.

Natural Hazards and Telecommunications Also Addressed

Recognizing the increasing impact of natural disasters, Cabinet has agreed to initiate a National Policy Statement for Natural Hazards. This policy aims to give councils stronger guidance on how to plan for and mitigate risks from flooding, erosion, and other environmental threats.

“Too many communities are being built in high-risk areas,” said Bishop. “Our new approach will help councils make smarter land use decisions and reduce long-term costs from climate-related damages.”

Additionally, the Government plans to modernize environmental standards for telecommunications infrastructure, including towers and poles—some of which still operate under regulations written nearly a decade ago.

“This will create a more efficient and consistent consenting environment, which is essential for maintaining connectivity and supporting emerging technologies,” Bishop explained.

Timeline and Consultation

The Government has committed to putting 16 new or updated national direction instruments in place by the end of 2025, ahead of a complete legislative replacement of the RMA system set for next year. The new framework is expected to be grounded in property rights, economic development, and environmental protection.

“These changes are not just about fixing what’s broken,” said Bishop. “They are part of a broader transformation—one that will shift our entire planning system toward a more efficient, future-focused, and resilient model.”

Public consultation on the proposals is now open and will close on 27 July 2025. Individuals, councils, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback via the Ministry for the Environment’s website.

A Vision for a More Prosperous, Resilient New Zealand

The Government sees this package of reforms as a necessary foundation for long-term national resilience—helping to:

Accelerate housing and infrastructure construction

Improve energy reliability and affordability

Support climate adaptation through better land use

Modernize outdated rules that stifle innovation

“We are clearing the way for the infrastructure and energy system New Zealand needs—not just for today, but for the next generation,” concluded Minister Watts.