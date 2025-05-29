CM Chandrababu Naidu to Highlight Andhra Pradesh's Growth Strategy at CII Summit
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver a keynote speech at the Confederation of Indian Industry's conference in New Delhi on May 30. The summit's theme is 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development'. Naidu will outline Andhra Pradesh's growth strategy under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.
29-05-2025
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to deliver a keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi on May 30.
Themed 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development', the summit will feature Naidu's presentation of Andhra Pradesh's economic strategies.
His speech will delve into the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, highlighting the state's roadmap for rapid economic expansion, inclusive growth, and innovation-led transformation.
