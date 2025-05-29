Left Menu

CM Chandrababu Naidu to Highlight Andhra Pradesh's Growth Strategy at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver a keynote speech at the Confederation of Indian Industry's conference in New Delhi on May 30. The summit's theme is 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development'. Naidu will outline Andhra Pradesh's growth strategy under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:31 IST
CM Chandrababu Naidu to Highlight Andhra Pradesh's Growth Strategy at CII Summit
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to deliver a keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi on May 30.

Themed 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development', the summit will feature Naidu's presentation of Andhra Pradesh's economic strategies.

His speech will delve into the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, highlighting the state's roadmap for rapid economic expansion, inclusive growth, and innovation-led transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025