India’s Economic Strength in PPP Terms: A New Perspective
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery highlighted India's economic prowess under purchasing power parity (PPP) which stands at USD 15 trillion, more than half that of the US economy. Bery urged for diversification, skill enhancement, and reforms, emphasizing the potential in global trade agreements and addressing productivity challenges.
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery stated that India's economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms is valued at USD 15 trillion, highlighting its position as more than half the size of the United States economy.
Addressing the Annual Business Summit 2025 of CII, Bery advocated measuring productivity using PPP rather than market prices. He emphasized the need for India to diversify supply sources, innovate locally, and pursue reforms while leveraging Free Trade Agreements signed by the Union government.
Bery noted that India's labour productivity is the lowest among G20 nations, an impediment to capitalizing on its demographic dividend. He stressed improving productivity is key to rising real incomes and reducing reliance on government jobs, citing India's historical resilience but urging further enhancement.
