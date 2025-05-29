India’s Economic Strength in PPP Terms: A New Perspective

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery stated that India's economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms is valued at USD 15 trillion, highlighting its position as more than half the size of the United States economy.

Addressing the Annual Business Summit 2025 of CII, Bery advocated measuring productivity using PPP rather than market prices. He emphasized the need for India to diversify supply sources, innovate locally, and pursue reforms while leveraging Free Trade Agreements signed by the Union government.

Bery noted that India's labour productivity is the lowest among G20 nations, an impediment to capitalizing on its demographic dividend. He stressed improving productivity is key to rising real incomes and reducing reliance on government jobs, citing India's historical resilience but urging further enhancement.

