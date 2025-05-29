Tragic Collision on NH-34: One Dead, Another Injured
A devastating crash on National Highway-34 took place between two dumper trucks, resulting in the death of driver Pawan and severe injury to co-driver Raju. The accident happened near Kundoura village and prompted a timely rescue to the Hamirpur District Hospital, but Pawan succumbed to his injuries.
A deadly accident on National Highway-34 led to the untimely death of a driver, as two dumper trucks collided near Kundoura village. According to police, the incident occurred early Thursday morning.
The trucks, identified by numbers BR28GB0726 and UP93CT2409, were involved in a high-speed crash under Bharuwa Sumerpur police station limits. Local authorities confirmed the accident's severity, affecting residents from Barabanki district.
Pawan, driving one of the trucks, sustained critical injuries and was declared dead during treatment. Co-driver Raju remains in the hospital, with a stable condition. The police continue their investigation following post-mortem procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
