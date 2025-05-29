Tragic Collision on NH-34: One Dead, Another Injured

A deadly accident on National Highway-34 led to the untimely death of a driver, as two dumper trucks collided near Kundoura village. According to police, the incident occurred early Thursday morning.

The trucks, identified by numbers BR28GB0726 and UP93CT2409, were involved in a high-speed crash under Bharuwa Sumerpur police station limits. Local authorities confirmed the accident's severity, affecting residents from Barabanki district.

Pawan, driving one of the trucks, sustained critical injuries and was declared dead during treatment. Co-driver Raju remains in the hospital, with a stable condition. The police continue their investigation following post-mortem procedures.

