Uni Abex Alloy's Quadruple Profit Leap: Engineering Excellence and Strategic Expansion

In a remarkable financial surge, Uni Abex Alloy Products has reported a fourfold increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 12.64 crore. This significant boost was primarily fueled by a substantial rise in the company's revenue.

Comparing year-over-year figures, Uni Abex's revenue nearly doubled, climbing to Rs 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 34.90 crore a year earlier. The annual revenue for FY25 was over Rs 200 crore, compared to Rs 184 crore in FY24.

A dividend of Rs 35 per equity share has been recommended for shareholders. In line with expansion efforts, an Rs 85 crore capacity building plan has been approved, aiming to bolster production and meet growing demand. Completion is expected by the second half of FY 2026-27, funded through internal accruals and bank finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)