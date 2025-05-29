Sunil Mittal Calls for 'India-first' Vision in Industry

In a call for an 'India-first' ethos, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal urged the industry to transcend individual and sectoral interests for nation-building, emphasizing talent cultivation and R&D investment as key priorities.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Mittal championed the 'Tata' model of trust, underscoring its longstanding respect. He advocated for collaboration between industry and government to resolve trade challenges, simplify tax policies, and advance India's economic agenda.

