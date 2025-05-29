Left Menu

Sunil Mittal Calls for 'India-first' Vision in Industry

Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, emphasizes an 'India-first' approach for the industry, fostering trust, talent cultivation, R&D investment, and export diversification. He urges collaboration with the government for policy frameworks, suggesting a shift in trade strategies and simplifying tax policies to advance economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:11 IST
Sunil Mittal Calls for 'India-first' Vision in Industry
Sunil Mittal
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for an 'India-first' ethos, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal urged the industry to transcend individual and sectoral interests for nation-building, emphasizing talent cultivation and R&D investment as key priorities.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Mittal championed the 'Tata' model of trust, underscoring its longstanding respect. He advocated for collaboration between industry and government to resolve trade challenges, simplify tax policies, and advance India's economic agenda.

Mittal stressed that a combined effort is necessary for enhancing India's trade strategies and simplifying tax policies, with industry and government working together for a better economic future.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025