Left Menu

Mizoram Pushes for Durable Roads with Rigid Pavements

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged the central government to upgrade the state's roads with more durable rigid pavements. At a meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he highlighted the need for concrete pavements, particularly during monsoon, and discussed various highway projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST
Mizoram Pushes for Durable Roads with Rigid Pavements
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the Centre to reinforce the state's road infrastructure by introducing rigid pavement roads for enhanced durability, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

In a meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Lalduhoma discussed significant infrastructure projects slated for the region.

The discussions included replacing current bituminous pavements with concrete to withstand monsoonal challenges. Gadkari expressed commitment by announcing plans to send officials to assess the feasibility of this proposal in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025