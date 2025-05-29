Mizoram Pushes for Durable Roads with Rigid Pavements

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the Centre to reinforce the state's road infrastructure by introducing rigid pavement roads for enhanced durability, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

In a meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Lalduhoma discussed significant infrastructure projects slated for the region.

The discussions included replacing current bituminous pavements with concrete to withstand monsoonal challenges. Gadkari expressed commitment by announcing plans to send officials to assess the feasibility of this proposal in Mizoram.

