HUL's Financial Year 2025 Insights: Salary Hikes & Strategic Shifts
In FY25, HUL Managing Director Rohit Jawa received a 3.75% increase in remuneration, totaling Rs 23.23 crore. HUL faced urban demand moderation but saw a rural recovery. The company also experienced a decline in employee numbers but remains focused on consumer aspirations and growth strategies, including acquiring Minimalist.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has unveiled its financial landscape for FY25, disclosing a 3.75% remuneration hike for Managing Director Rohit Jawa, amounting to Rs 23.23 crore. Notably, Jawa's package significantly surpasses the median employee salary, raising industry eyebrows.
The annual report highlighted a concerning decrease in the company's manpower, with the tally of permanent employees dropping by 611 over the year. Despite this, HUL recorded an encouraging 8.39% increase in median employee salaries, emphasizing its commitment to competitiveness and rewarding performance.
In response to the challenging market dynamics and consumption patterns, HUL has strategically repositioned itself, acquiring the premium brand Minimalist, while divesting from non-core businesses like its water division. Chairman Nitin Paranjpe expressed optimism in India's growth potential, underscoring opportunities within the evolving FMCG sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
