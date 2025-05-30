Jamaica's Tourism Triumph: U.S. Lowers Travel Advisory
The U.S. has reduced Jamaica's travel advisory level from 3 to 2, signaling improved safety perceptions. With tourism vital for the economy, officials aim for 5 million tourists and $5 billion in revenue this year. U.S. officials engage with Jamaica on crime and human trafficking issues.
Jamaica's tourism sector received a boost as the United States lowered its travel advisory from "Level 3" to "Level 2," suggesting that visitors exercise increased caution instead of reconsidering travel. This shift comes two months after discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican officials.
The review considered the country's violent crime rates, though restrictions remain for U.S. personnel in certain areas. Jamaica's economy heavily relies on tourism, with 4.75 million visitors generating $4.35 billion last year. The government aims for 5 million tourists and $5 billion in 2023.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith expressed gratitude for the new advisory, viewing it as recognition of their diplomatic efforts. Rubio also discussed security collaborations and refuted claims of human trafficking in labor programs involving Cuban medical personnel.
