3B Films IPO Eyes Expansion with Rs 33.75 Crore Offering

3B Films has initiated its IPO to raise Rs 33.75 crore, offering high-quality plastic packaging films. The IPO includes a fresh issue and offer for sale. Funds will enhance capabilities in CPP and CPE films production, facilitating comprehensive packaging solutions. Nirbhay Capital and Maashitla Securities manage the offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:49 IST
3B Films, a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic packaging films, opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, pricing shares at Rs 50 each and aiming to raise Rs 33.75 crore. The IPO will remain open for subscription until June 3, as confirmed by the company.

Shares will list on the SME platform, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 35.52 lakh shares for Rs 17.76 crore and an offer for sale by promoters, raising Rs 15.99 crore.

The raised capital will be used for capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. 3B Films' Chairman, Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, highlights the company's growth and future plans in CPP and CPE films. The IPO is managed by Nirbhay Capital Services with Maashitla Securities as the registrar.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

