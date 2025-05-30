3B Films IPO Eyes Expansion with Rs 33.75 Crore Offering
3B Films has initiated its IPO to raise Rs 33.75 crore, offering high-quality plastic packaging films. The IPO includes a fresh issue and offer for sale. Funds will enhance capabilities in CPP and CPE films production, facilitating comprehensive packaging solutions. Nirbhay Capital and Maashitla Securities manage the offering.
3B Films, a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic packaging films, opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, pricing shares at Rs 50 each and aiming to raise Rs 33.75 crore. The IPO will remain open for subscription until June 3, as confirmed by the company.
Shares will list on the SME platform, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 35.52 lakh shares for Rs 17.76 crore and an offer for sale by promoters, raising Rs 15.99 crore.
The raised capital will be used for capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. 3B Films' Chairman, Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, highlights the company's growth and future plans in CPP and CPE films. The IPO is managed by Nirbhay Capital Services with Maashitla Securities as the registrar.
