India's Fintech Sector: Navigating New Growth Frontiers

As reported by TransUnion CIBIL, India's Fintech sector is witnessing rapid expansion, now focusing on diversifying products, managing risks intelligently, and deepening financial inclusion. By December 2024, Fintech lenders, primarily digital NBFCs, maintained Rs 1.3 trillion in outstanding loans - a 32% year-over-year growth.

Despite their modest 1% contribution to total loan balances, Fintechs dominate in small ticket personal loans (STPLs), representing 89% of originations under Rs 50,000. The report suggests significant potential for diversification into business and property loans, which are gaining traction among consumers.

Highlighting a strategic pivot, the report notes Fintechs' inclination towards secured products like business and property loans, now forming 12% of such industry loans. This shift reflects their commitment to addressing broader credit demands while promoting financial inclusion by attracting younger and rural customers.

Fintechs face declining average loan amounts across risk categories, even for top-credit-score customers receiving under Rs 50,000. For sustained growth, the report advises expansion into higher-ticket personal and consumer loans, alongside enhanced risk monitoring and debt collection strategies.

Employing advanced data analytics like CreditVision can bolster Fintechs' lending decisions and risk management, crucial for navigating the evolving landscape. The report anticipates a positive outlook for India's Fintech sector, conditional on swift adaptation through product base expansion and stringent credit risk frameworks.

