Mauritania, AfDB Sign $30M Climate and Gender-Focused Financing Agreements

In a significant move toward climate resilience and inclusive development, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed three key financing agreements totaling nearly $30 million. The agreements were formalized on the sidelines of the 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, marking a major milestone in the partnership between the two entities.

The financing will support a suite of projects focused on climate adaptation, sustainable water management, and gender-responsive entrepreneurship. These projects are emblematic of the Bank’s integrated approach to development, combining local economic empowerment with environmental sustainability and social equity.

1. Empowering Women Through Climate-Smart Agriculture

The first agreement is a $9.32 million grant from the Climate Action Window of the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the AfDB. This initiative aims to promote gender-sensitive agriculture and support women-led cooperatives across Mauritania.

The project will invest in the development and equipping of market garden perimeters, enabling women to increase agricultural productivity while adopting climate-resilient practices. In doing so, the initiative is expected to:

Boost rural incomes

Improve household food security

Enhance climate adaptation capacity at the community level

By directly addressing the barriers women face in agribusiness, this project also aligns with the African Development Bank’s broader gender equality agenda.

2. Strengthening Water Access in Vulnerable Communities

The second agreement involves a $17.98 million concessional loan under the Bank’s Transition Support Facility (TSF). This funding will back the 3R-Water Project, which focuses on Rehabilitation, Resilience, and Resource optimization in Mauritania’s rural water sector.

The project is designed to provide sustainable access to water for domestic use, agriculture, and ecosystems—especially in vulnerable, underserved rural areas. With Mauritania’s water resources increasingly threatened by climate change, the initiative aims to:

Increase climate resilience

Safeguard rural livelihoods

Enhance public health outcomes through clean water access

It also reinforces the country's long-term strategy to integrate sustainable resource management with climate adaptation.

3. Reducing Hazardous Pollutants for a Greener Future

The third agreement is a $1.9 million grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). This project supports Mauritania’s implementation of the Stockholm and Minamata Conventions, which focus on the reduction of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and mercury emissions.

Key components of this environmental health initiative include:

National capacity building

Promotion of clean technologies

Strengthening of regulatory frameworks

Investment in ecosystem protection

This project reinforces Mauritania’s shift toward a green, sustainable economy and reflects its commitment to international environmental obligations.

A Unified Vision for Sustainable Development

The combined efforts reflect a holistic development model that blends climate action, gender equity, rural development, and environmental governance. Each initiative is aligned with both Mauritania’s national development priorities and the African Development Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy and High 5s goals.

“These projects demonstrate our commitment to inclusive and resilient growth,” said Mohamed El Azizi, AfDB Director General for North Africa. “By supporting women’s entrepreneurship, sustainable water resource management, and the transition to a greener economy, we are also reinforcing the strength of the partnership between Mauritania, the Bank, and multilateral climate finance mechanisms.”

Implementation and Impact

The projects will be implemented by Mauritania’s Ministries of Agriculture, Water, and Environment, ensuring strong government ownership and alignment with national policy frameworks. They will also involve local communities and cooperatives, ensuring that beneficiaries are not just recipients, but active partners in change.

With this funding, Mauritania strengthens its resilience in the face of climate shocks, enhances rural livelihoods, and promotes a healthier environment for future generations. The agreements are also a signal to the global community of the AfDB’s leading role in climate finance and inclusive development in Africa.