Aahvaan 2026: Bridging Corporate Responsibility for Inclusive Growth
The Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026 witnessed intense dialogue among 400 stakeholders, uniting corporates, NGOs, and government bodies to enhance sustainable development. Focusing on accountability and strategic partnerships, the conclave highlighted CSR's evolution, emphasizing emotional investment, grassroots impacts, and technology's critical role in sustainable growth.
India
- India
The Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026, held at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Delhi, successfully concluded after fostering extensive dialogue and collaboration among nearly 400 participants from various sectors. The event aimed to strengthen partnerships and strategies for inclusive and sustainable development.
Keynote speaker Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee highlighted the CSR sector's growth into a INR 36,000 crore ecosystem, urging a shift towards accountability and measurable outcomes. Discussions addressed evolving regulations, livelihood improvements, and technology for social good with an emphasis on sustainable community impact.
On the conclave's second day, focus areas included bridging CSR with NGO efforts, environmental stewardship, and aligning with government priorities in aspirational areas. The event concluded with a call for emotionally and strategically invested partnerships to ensure long-term sustainable change.
