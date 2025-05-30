West Bengal Industries Call for Intervention Amid Power Tariff Surge
Trade bodies in West Bengal have called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address steep power tariff hikes by the Damodar Valley Corporation, which threaten the steel and ferro alloys sectors. They seek relief on tariff arrears and a forensic audit of additional charges affecting the viability of their operations.
Trade organizations representing West Bengal's vital steel and ferro alloys industry have made an urgent plea to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They request intervention in response to a significant power tariff hike imposed by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), warning that these increases could lead to operational shutdowns.
According to a statement from the Damodar Valley Power Consumers Association, the Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association of India, and the West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association, the new tariffs set by the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission for 2025–26 raise rates to Rs 6 per unit. This includes arrears and additional charges, marking a notable increase from earlier rates.
The trade bodies highlighted that these rising costs put their operations at risk and requested a staggered recovery of past dues to ease the financial impact. They also urged a thorough audit of the Energy Charge Rate and Monthly Variable Cost Adjustment, questioning the imposed extra charges since 2017-18.
