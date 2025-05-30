Left Menu

West Bengal Industries Call for Intervention Amid Power Tariff Surge

Trade bodies in West Bengal have called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address steep power tariff hikes by the Damodar Valley Corporation, which threaten the steel and ferro alloys sectors. They seek relief on tariff arrears and a forensic audit of additional charges affecting the viability of their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:22 IST
West Bengal Industries Call for Intervention Amid Power Tariff Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trade organizations representing West Bengal's vital steel and ferro alloys industry have made an urgent plea to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They request intervention in response to a significant power tariff hike imposed by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), warning that these increases could lead to operational shutdowns.

According to a statement from the Damodar Valley Power Consumers Association, the Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association of India, and the West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association, the new tariffs set by the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission for 2025–26 raise rates to Rs 6 per unit. This includes arrears and additional charges, marking a notable increase from earlier rates.

The trade bodies highlighted that these rising costs put their operations at risk and requested a staggered recovery of past dues to ease the financial impact. They also urged a thorough audit of the Energy Charge Rate and Monthly Variable Cost Adjustment, questioning the imposed extra charges since 2017-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025