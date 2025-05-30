Left Menu

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals CEO Steps into Leadership Role at IDMA

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed Vice Chairperson of the R&D and Innovation Committee of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, strengthening efforts to enhance pharmaceutical R&D in India. Masurkar aims to drive innovation among MSMEs, vital for reaching the $450 billion industry target by 2047.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has taken a pivotal role as Vice Chairperson of the R&D and Innovation Committee at the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) for the 2025-2026 term. This prestigious appointment underscores his commitment to advancing India's pharmaceutical research landscape.

The IDMA, a major force in India's pharmaceutical sector, represents over 1,100 companies, primarily made up of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Upon his appointment, Masurkar expressed the importance of his new role, emphasizing the goal to foster a culture of innovation that positions MSMEs at the forefront of pharmaceutical growth in India.

Under the guidance of Chairperson Sanjiv Navangul, Masurkar and the committee aim to drive research-led developments and forge partnerships with scientific bodies. Their initiatives are aligned with the Indian government's vision to expand the industry to $450 billion by 2047, highlighting the essential contributions of research-oriented MSMEs to this ambitious objective.

