Europe's Economic Shift: Embracing Innovation and Investment

Europe's economic model, reliant on a growing workforce, faces challenges due to demographic shifts, according to euro zone finance ministers' chairman Kyriakos Pierrakakis. He emphasizes the need for increased innovation and investment, urging a strategic shift to integrate capital markets for financing growth and productivity.

Europe's traditional economic model, which has heavily depended on an expanding workforce, is rapidly approaching its end, according to the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Kyriakos Pierrakakis. He highlighted the urgent need to mobilize savings for financing investment and innovation at a European Investment Bank conference.

Pierrakakis pointed out that by 2040, Europe's workforce, currently around 200 million, could be decreasing by nearly two million annually due to demographic challenges. He stressed that future growth cannot rely on expanding labor supply but must stem from higher productivity driven by innovation and efficient capital allocation.

The European Union aims to merge its diverse capital markets into a unified one, allowing for the productive use of Europeans' savings, estimated at 10-11 trillion euros. Although this integration faces hurdles from national interests and politics, recent geopolitical shifts have added a sense of urgency to this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

