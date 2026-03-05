China's Strategic Shift: Technology and Innovation in Focus Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China has announced its ambition to escalate investments in high-tech industries and scientific innovation, viewing these as critical for enhancing security and increasing self-reliance amid rising geopolitical pressures with the United States. Premier Li Qiang commended China's resilience against U.S. tariffs, despite warning of threats to multilateralism and free trade.

Setting economic growth expectations for 2026 at a slightly reduced range of 4.5%-5%, compared to last year's 5%, China is signaling a move away from over-reliance on exports. The 15th five-year plan underscores innovation and industrial upgrades, aiming to shift economic output towards increased household consumption.

With this strategy, Beijing aims to counter weak domestic demand without abandoning industrial upgrades—a key leverage asset against Washington. Analysts suggest China is crafting a technology-oriented economy, banking on AI, and advanced manufacturing to replace its outdated real estate sector, as part of a high-stakes economic rebalancing act.