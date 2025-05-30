Left Menu

IFL Enterprises Soars with Q4 Turnaround and Revenue Surge

IFL Enterprises, a Gujarat-based agri-commodity trader, reported a remarkable turnaround in its business operations with a profit exceeding Rs 3 crore for the March quarter. The company's revenue multiplied, reaching Rs 72.13 crore in Q4 FY25, with an annual increase over 13-fold compared to the previous fiscal year.

Gujarat-based IFL Enterprises reported a significant turnaround in its business operations for the March quarter, achieving a profit exceeding Rs 3 crore.

The agri-commodity trader's revenue skyrocketed to Rs 72.13 crore in Q4 FY25, a sharp increase from Rs 1.98 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the full financial year ending March 2025, IFL Enterprises recorded a revenue increase more than 13-fold, and attributes this growth to its expansion in trading agricultural produce after securing funding via a rights issue.

