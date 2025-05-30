Germany's Bond Resilience: A Safe Haven Amid Global Selloff

In the midst of a global government bond selloff driven by high debt concerns, Germany's bond market stands resilient. The nation's growing status as a safe haven is expected to shield the euro zone from excessive rises in long-term borrowing costs. This comes as major bond markets worldwide experience rising long-term yields.

German 30-year bond yields have increased by approximately 40 basis points due to a new infrastructure fund and relaxed borrowing rules. Despite the initial steep curve, analysts foresee a decline in steepening across the euro-area bond markets as Germany's fiscal trajectory remains more stable compared to other nations.

The European Central Bank's potential easing stance, coupled with Germany's strategic economic measures, contributes to its safe-haven appeal. Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio is the lowest among G7 members, retaining investor confidence even as global markets react to macroeconomic pressures.