India's Economic Growth: A Slowdown in 2024-25

India's economic expansion has decelerated, with growth slowing to 7.4% in the March quarter, ultimately leading to an annual growth rate of 6.5% for 2024-25. This is a significant decrease compared to the impressive 8.4% expansion during the same quarter the previous year.

Data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) reveals a marked slowdown in the country's economic momentum, as it could not match the 9.2% growth experienced in the year prior, i.e., 2023-24. The NSO's second advance estimate had already suggested a muted 6.5% growth for the current fiscal year.

In comparison, China has reported an economic growth of 5.4% for the first quarter of 2025, signaling different growth dynamics in two of Asia's largest economies.