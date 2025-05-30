Left Menu

India's Economic Growth: A Slowdown in 2024-25

India's economic growth decreased to 7.4% in the March quarter, resulting in an annual growth of 6.5% for 2024-25. This is a significant decline from the 8.4% growth in the same period last year, as the nation faces challenges. Meanwhile, China grew by 5.4% in early 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:18 IST
India's Economic Growth: A Slowdown in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic expansion has decelerated, with growth slowing to 7.4% in the March quarter, ultimately leading to an annual growth rate of 6.5% for 2024-25. This is a significant decrease compared to the impressive 8.4% expansion during the same quarter the previous year.

Data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) reveals a marked slowdown in the country's economic momentum, as it could not match the 9.2% growth experienced in the year prior, i.e., 2023-24. The NSO's second advance estimate had already suggested a muted 6.5% growth for the current fiscal year.

In comparison, China has reported an economic growth of 5.4% for the first quarter of 2025, signaling different growth dynamics in two of Asia's largest economies.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025