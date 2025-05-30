Left Menu

India's Automakers Challenge Hybrid Vehicle Push in Government Fleets

India's leading automakers are contesting a pollution management body's move to promote hybrid vehicles in government fleets. Companies, including Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, argue that this focus on hybrids risks undermining the shift to electric vehicles and could harm investments focused on EVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:52 IST
India's Automakers Challenge Hybrid Vehicle Push in Government Fleets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's most prominent automakers are pushing back against a pollution management body's efforts to endorse hybrid vehicles for government fleets, arguing it could undermine the expansion of battery electric cars. The move has created friction within the industry, impacting investments and policy direction.

Major companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have formally urged the ministry of heavy industries to retract the plan that aligns hybrids with electric vehicles. The automakers emphasize that hybrids rely partly on fossil fuels, unlike EVs that offer zero emissions, a crucial factor given New Delhi's persistent air pollution crisis.

The industry's plea coincides with growing concerns over policy ambiguity, which may deter investors from committing to India's EV sector. Despite ambitious government targets, electric vehicles constitute only a fraction of the national fleet, highlighting the need for clear incentives to boost adoption.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025