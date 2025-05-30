India's Automakers Challenge Hybrid Vehicle Push in Government Fleets

India's most prominent automakers are pushing back against a pollution management body's efforts to endorse hybrid vehicles for government fleets, arguing it could undermine the expansion of battery electric cars. The move has created friction within the industry, impacting investments and policy direction.

Major companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have formally urged the ministry of heavy industries to retract the plan that aligns hybrids with electric vehicles. The automakers emphasize that hybrids rely partly on fossil fuels, unlike EVs that offer zero emissions, a crucial factor given New Delhi's persistent air pollution crisis.

The industry's plea coincides with growing concerns over policy ambiguity, which may deter investors from committing to India's EV sector. Despite ambitious government targets, electric vehicles constitute only a fraction of the national fleet, highlighting the need for clear incentives to boost adoption.