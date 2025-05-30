Trade Tensions Shake Wall Street: A Volatile Dance with Tariffs and Stocks
Wall Street is facing a turbulent period as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate, spurred by President Trump's allegations of China's tariff agreement violations. This has led to stock fluctuations and investor uncertainty despite some positive economic data. Meanwhile, individual stocks like Nvidia and Ulta Beauty took notable hits or gains.
Wall Street indices braced for a downturn on Friday, as President Trump's accusations against China for violating a tariff agreement intensified trade worries. Amidst this backdrop, investors carefully scrutinized the latest inflation data.
President Trump remarked on Truth Social about China's perceived breach, adding to the confusion among market participants who once felt they had a clearer grasp on trade dynamics, according to Art Hogan of B Riley Wealth.
Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all saw premarket declines, with Nvidia and Tesla leading losses. Despite ongoing volatility, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to show promising monthly growth. However, the trade wrangling remains a significant source of market unpredictability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stock Market Wavers Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and UnitedHealth Investigation
Delhi Police Dismantle Chinese-Linked Stock Market Fraud Syndicate
Indian Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Global Cues
Volatility Looms Over Indian Stock Markets Amid Foreign Investor Moves
Global Sentiment Woes Weigh Down Indian Stock Markets