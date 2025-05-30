Left Menu

Aditya Ultra Steel Shines with Profit Surge and Solar Investment

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd reports a 21% profit increase to Rs 9.32 crore for the financial year ending March 2025, alongside a Rs 15.35 crore investment in a solar power plant at Jasdan, Rajkot. The company aims to enhance sustainability and stabilize energy costs while continuing steel production at its Wankaner facility.

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has reported a notable 21 percent rise in net profit, reaching Rs 9.32 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This marks an increase from Rs 7.68 crore the previous year, attributed to continued strong performance in its rolled steel products under the Kamdhenu brand.

The company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability, announced a substantial investment of Rs 15.35 crore in a solar captive power plant at Jasdan, Rajkot. This move is set to power its operations with clean energy, reducing exposure to fluctuating electricity prices and moving towards a more sustainable future.

Located in Wankaner, Gujarat, Aditya Ultra Steel's manufacturing unit has a production capacity of 1,08,000 MT for TMT bars. The new solar facility aims to meet significant energy needs while supporting the company's commitment to sustainable practices.

