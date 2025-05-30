Left Menu

India's Unstoppable Growth: Economic Success Amidst Challenges

India continues to lead as the fastest-growing economy for the fourth consecutive year, driven by robust performance across manufacturing, services, and agriculture sectors. Despite industry investment concerns, growth in Quarter 4 of FY25 reached 7.4%, boosting the overall GDP growth to 6.5% for the entire fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India is maintaining its status as the fastest-growing economy globally for the fourth straight year. This achievement is credited to the contributions of sectors including manufacturing, services, and agriculture.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, ending in March, India's manufacturing sector posted significant growth, contributing to a 6.5% increase in GDP. The March quarter alone saw a robust 7.4% growth, despite previous concerns over limited industry investments.

Speaking at the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM Lucknow National Leadership Award, Sitharaman highlighted the sustained performance of all sectors, notably manufacturing, which grew by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, alongside 5.4% growth in services and agriculture.

Latest News

