India's Unstoppable Growth: Economic Success Amidst Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India is maintaining its status as the fastest-growing economy globally for the fourth straight year. This achievement is credited to the contributions of sectors including manufacturing, services, and agriculture.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, ending in March, India's manufacturing sector posted significant growth, contributing to a 6.5% increase in GDP. The March quarter alone saw a robust 7.4% growth, despite previous concerns over limited industry investments.

Speaking at the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM Lucknow National Leadership Award, Sitharaman highlighted the sustained performance of all sectors, notably manufacturing, which grew by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, alongside 5.4% growth in services and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)