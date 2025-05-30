Sustaining Growth: India Leads As Fastest-Growing Economy
India's GDP growth remains robust as the nation sustains its position as the fastest-growing economy. Key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture contribute significantly, with FY'25 seeing a 6.5% growth. The government aims to remove business hurdles to further economic progress.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed India's sustained GDP growth, naming it the fastest-growing economy for four consecutive years. Key sectors like manufacturing, services, and agriculture are pivotal contributors.
During the January-March quarter of 2024-25, India's GDP grew by 7.4%, buoyed by a robust manufacturing sector. This overall economic expansion reached 6.5% for the entire fiscal year, despite a high base in 2023-24 where growth was recorded at 9.2%.
Sitharaman highlighted that promoting business-friendly regulations is a priority to encourage industry investment and expansion. She called for confidence in India's potential, aiming to transition the nation to a developed status by 2047, overcoming challenges such as corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
