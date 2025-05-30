Sustaining Growth: India Leads As Fastest-Growing Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed India's sustained GDP growth, naming it the fastest-growing economy for four consecutive years. Key sectors like manufacturing, services, and agriculture are pivotal contributors.

During the January-March quarter of 2024-25, India's GDP grew by 7.4%, buoyed by a robust manufacturing sector. This overall economic expansion reached 6.5% for the entire fiscal year, despite a high base in 2023-24 where growth was recorded at 9.2%.

Sitharaman highlighted that promoting business-friendly regulations is a priority to encourage industry investment and expansion. She called for confidence in India's potential, aiming to transition the nation to a developed status by 2047, overcoming challenges such as corruption.

