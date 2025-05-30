Left Menu

Sustaining Growth: India Leads As Fastest-Growing Economy

India's GDP growth remains robust as the nation sustains its position as the fastest-growing economy. Key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture contribute significantly, with FY'25 seeing a 6.5% growth. The government aims to remove business hurdles to further economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:29 IST
Sustaining Growth: India Leads As Fastest-Growing Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed India's sustained GDP growth, naming it the fastest-growing economy for four consecutive years. Key sectors like manufacturing, services, and agriculture are pivotal contributors.

During the January-March quarter of 2024-25, India's GDP grew by 7.4%, buoyed by a robust manufacturing sector. This overall economic expansion reached 6.5% for the entire fiscal year, despite a high base in 2023-24 where growth was recorded at 9.2%.

Sitharaman highlighted that promoting business-friendly regulations is a priority to encourage industry investment and expansion. She called for confidence in India's potential, aiming to transition the nation to a developed status by 2047, overcoming challenges such as corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025