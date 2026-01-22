DARPG Report Shows Surge in E-Services, 21 States Cross 90% Digital Saturation

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 32nd edition of its monthly “NeSDA Way Forward for States/UTs” report for December 2025, offering a comprehensive snapshot of the progress made in digital public service delivery across India.

The report highlights steady expansion in e-governance, improved saturation of mandatory services, and growing adoption of unified service delivery portals at both state and municipal levels.

Over 24,000 E-Services Now Available

According to the report, a total of 24,090 e-services are currently being delivered across States and Union Territories. The largest share—8,656 services—falls under the Local Governance & Utility Services sector, underscoring the increasing digitisation of citizen-facing services that impact daily life.

In November 2025 alone, 156 new e-services were added by States and UTs, reflecting continued momentum in expanding digital access.

21 States and UTs Achieve 90%+ Mandatory Coverage

As many as 21 States and UTs have achieved over 90% saturation of the 59 mandatory e-services identified under the NeSDA framework. These include:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Unified Portals Drive Full Digital Delivery

The report highlights several States that are delivering 100% of services through a single unified portal, including:

Assam – Sewa Setu

Jammu & Kashmir – e-UNNAT

Karnataka – Seva Sindhu

Odisha – Odisha One

Madhya Pradesh – MP e-Service

Uttarakhand – Apuni Sarkar

Kerala – e-Sevanam

Additionally, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are providing over 90% of services through their respective unified platforms such as e-District Chandigarh, e-District Delhi, Saral Haryana and e-Mitra.

Best Practices from Centre and Cities

DARPG has also showcased best practices from Central Government portals, including those of the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), as models of comprehensive digital service delivery.

Recognising that most citizen interactions occur at the municipal level, the report includes a special focus on city-level digital platforms, highlighting successful implementations from Puducherry Municipality and Guwahati.

AAKLAN Insights on Portal Performance

This edition presents AAKLAN parameter-wise insights across five key assessment parameters for State/UT Unified Service Delivery Portals, offering data-driven guidance for further improving usability, accessibility and service outcomes.

Strengthening Digital Governance

The December 2025 NeSDA Way Forward report underscores India’s steady progress towards citizen-centric, transparent and technology-enabled governance, with States increasingly leveraging digital platforms to deliver services efficiently and at scale.