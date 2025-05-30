British Equities Surge as Trade Tensions Ease Amid Tariff Drama

British equities closed higher on Friday, initially buoyed by hopes of easing U.S.-UK trade tensions. However, the gains were tempered after President Donald Trump accused China of breaching a tariff agreement. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.6%, while the midcap FTSE 250 inched up 0.1%.

Investor optimism was sparked by an announced bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and UK. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending saw a small uptick in April, though slightly down from a March rise. The Bank of England's Alan Taylor dismissed inflation worries and pushed for lower interest rates. The public's inflation expectation for the upcoming year dropped to 4%.

In the corporate sphere, M&G led FTSE 100 gains, surging 5.5% after Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings revealed plans to acquire a 15% stake. The week's global equity markets navigated fluctuating news, especially as U.S. courts debated the legality of Trump's tariffs.

