Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A Bridge to Survival

Vodafone Idea reported a narrowed quarterly loss of Rs 7,166.1 crore and plans to raise upto Rs 20,000 crore, pending approvals. Facing significant debts, the company remains hopeful for government support on AGR matters and aims to expand its 5G services across India by August 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:02 IST
Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A Bridge to Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea reported a narrowed loss of Rs 7,166.1 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 7,674.6 crore a year prior. The company announced plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore, contingent on shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Vodafone Idea, grappling with significant debts including Rs 1,94,910.6 crore towards spectrum and AGR dues, is seeking further government support. Its revenue for the fourth quarter rose 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 11,013.5 crore, driven by a tariff hike and customer upgrades, resulting in an ARPU increase to Rs 175.

The telecom giant is set to expand its 5G services in key Indian cities by August 2025 while simultaneously negotiating with lenders to fund its capex plans. Despite recent setbacks, including a Supreme Court dismissal of its plea on AGR dues, the company remains optimistic about securing necessary support.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025