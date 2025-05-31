EIB Grants €30M Loan to Teknia to Drive Green Innovation in Auto Manufacturing

In a strategic move to accelerate innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation in the European automotive sector, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €30 million loan agreement with Spanish mobility components manufacturer Teknia. This financing is aimed at supporting Teknia’s ambitious research and development (R&D) initiatives and the integration of advanced manufacturing technologies across its international operations.

A Boost for European Automotive Innovation

Teknia, a prominent Spanish company with a presence in 13 countries, specialises in the production of metal and plastic components used in diverse mobility solutions. With expertise spanning multiple technologies, Teknia serves as a critical supplier to the automotive industry—a sector now undergoing a profound transformation due to shifts toward electrification, sustainability, and digital manufacturing.

The EIB funding will be directed toward R&D investments as well as technological upgrades at Teknia’s facilities located in Spain, Poland, Romania, Germany, Sweden, and Czechia. These investments will focus on advancing manufacturing capabilities, diversifying product lines, and significantly reducing CO2 emissions through sustainable practices and energy-efficient innovations.

“This important loan will allow us to keep growing during these challenging times in the automotive sector and focus even more on innovation to manufacture the mobility of the future,” said Javier Quesada de Luis, CEO of Teknia. “We aim to decrease the carbon footprint of the group and continue digitalising our operations while co-developing cutting-edge products with our clients.”

A Strategic Investment in EU Cohesion and Competitiveness

A notable aspect of this operation is its alignment with the EU’s cohesion policy—around 51% of the total investments will be made in cohesion regions, which include economically less developed areas within the EU. This targeted investment supports regional development, job creation, and economic integration.

Antonio Lorenzo, Head of the EIB’s Corporate Lending Division for Spain and Portugal, remarked:

“We are very pleased to be joining forces with Teknia to foster innovation and sustainability in the European automotive sector. This financing is a clear example of how the EIB is helping companies become more sustainable, innovative, and competitive while strengthening Europe’s leadership in strategic sectors.”

The funding will help Teknia reinforce its commitment to a more robust, digitally integrated manufacturing ecosystem. The goal is to accelerate the transition to a greener industrial model that also retains and enhances Europe’s competitive edge in global automotive markets.

Addressing the Challenges of a Transforming Sector

The automotive sector is currently navigating a period of rapid and complex change. Global demand is shifting from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), and manufacturers are facing increased pressure to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental impact.

Teknia’s strategy aligns well with these trends. By investing in digitalisation, smarter manufacturing processes, and low-emission technologies, the company is positioning itself to meet future demands for green mobility solutions. The EIB’s financial support, underpinned by the EU’s broader industrial and climate goals, will provide the leverage needed to push these innovations forward.

Backed by InvestEU: A Flagship EU Initiative

The EIB loan to Teknia is partially guaranteed by InvestEU, the European Union’s flagship investment programme. Running from 2021 to 2027, InvestEU aims to mobilise over €372 billion in additional public and private investments to support critical EU priorities, including climate action, social inclusion, innovation, and competitiveness.

This financing falls directly under three of the EIB Group's eight Strategic Roadmap priorities for 2024–2027:

Innovation : Supporting forward-looking R&D efforts that keep European industries on the cutting edge.

Climate Action : Promoting the shift to low-carbon, environmentally sustainable operations.

Cohesion: Strengthening EU unity by investing in regions that need development assistance.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for Sustainable Mobility

The Teknia-EIB collaboration is more than just a financial arrangement—it reflects a shared commitment to transforming European industry for the better. By bolstering innovation, enhancing competitiveness, and investing in regional development, the loan will serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth not only for Teknia but also for the wider European manufacturing sector.

In an era where green transition and technological leadership are at the forefront of global economic priorities, initiatives like these play a vital role in ensuring that Europe remains a center for cutting-edge, sustainable industrial development.