Air India Express Takes Off: Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights Launched

Air India Express is set to initiate daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting June 1, a move that marks the airline's expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations. This was announced by Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, through a press release.

Flights will take off from Bengaluru at 5.05 am, returning from Kathmandu at 9.05 am. The new route offers convenient one-stop connections from 20 Indian cities including Delhi, Goa, and Hyderabad, greatly enhancing travel options.

The airline has also made provisions for seamless connectivity from international locations such as Abu Dhabi and Dammam. With over 450 weekly flights, Air India Express continues to expand its direct routes, enhancing its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)