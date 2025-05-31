Left Menu

Air India Express Takes Off: Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights Launched

Air India Express announces daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu commencing on June 1. Connecting various Indian cities, this new route caters to increased international leisure travel and offers competitive fares. The airline expands its international network with convenient connections also from Abu Dhabi and Dammam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:55 IST
Air India Express Takes Off: Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express is set to initiate daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting June 1, a move that marks the airline's expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations. This was announced by Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, through a press release.

Flights will take off from Bengaluru at 5.05 am, returning from Kathmandu at 9.05 am. The new route offers convenient one-stop connections from 20 Indian cities including Delhi, Goa, and Hyderabad, greatly enhancing travel options.

The airline has also made provisions for seamless connectivity from international locations such as Abu Dhabi and Dammam. With over 450 weekly flights, Air India Express continues to expand its direct routes, enhancing its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025