PhysicsWallah Partners with CRPF Association to Empower Families with Education

PhysicsWallah has teamed up with the CRPF Family Welfare Association to provide educational resources for the families of CRPF personnel. The initiative offers scholarships and learning opportunities in both online and offline formats, aimed at preparing for various competitive exams. This partnership underscores a commitment to supporting CRPF families through education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:16 IST
Alakh Pandey offers free PW online courses to martyrs' wards, plus scholarships for kids of serving and retired CRPF personnel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable step towards educational empowerment, PhysicsWallah (PW) has joined forces with the CRPF Family Welfare Association to bolster educational opportunities for families of Central Reserve Police Force personnel. This partnership is set to devise scholarship-based educational programs accessible through both online and offline platforms.

The initiative features a comprehensive scholarship structure, offering full scholarships for families of CRPF martyrs and deceased personnel, while current and retired members' families benefit from significant discounts—35% on offline coaching and 25% on online courses. Proper application and document verification, managed by both CRPF and PW, is required for eligibility, ensuring a seamless integration into various competitive exam preparations such as JEE, NEET, UPSC, and SSC.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, emphasized the company's commitment to recognizing CRPF personnel's service by providing their families access to quality education. Dr. Anamika Singh, President of CWA, highlighted the partnership as a conduit to consistent academic support, complementing CWA's ongoing efforts to aid CRPF families beyond official duties. This alliance is projected to open new educational avenues, enhanced by PW's diverse offerings that span test preparation and higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

