PhysicsWallah Partners with CRPF Association to Empower Families with Education

In a notable step towards educational empowerment, PhysicsWallah (PW) has joined forces with the CRPF Family Welfare Association to bolster educational opportunities for families of Central Reserve Police Force personnel. This partnership is set to devise scholarship-based educational programs accessible through both online and offline platforms.

The initiative features a comprehensive scholarship structure, offering full scholarships for families of CRPF martyrs and deceased personnel, while current and retired members' families benefit from significant discounts—35% on offline coaching and 25% on online courses. Proper application and document verification, managed by both CRPF and PW, is required for eligibility, ensuring a seamless integration into various competitive exam preparations such as JEE, NEET, UPSC, and SSC.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, emphasized the company's commitment to recognizing CRPF personnel's service by providing their families access to quality education. Dr. Anamika Singh, President of CWA, highlighted the partnership as a conduit to consistent academic support, complementing CWA's ongoing efforts to aid CRPF families beyond official duties. This alliance is projected to open new educational avenues, enhanced by PW's diverse offerings that span test preparation and higher education.

