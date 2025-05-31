Tariffs Tangle Black Hair Industry: An Economic Strain on Atlanta Stylists

As summer approaches Atlanta, the city's Black hair care industry finds itself entangled in a web of rising costs exacerbated by tariffs on products imported from China. The resultant economic strain is palpable among stylists and their clients, who must now grapple with higher prices.

The Trump administration's tariffs, reinstated by a federal appeals court, have led to a staggering increase in the cost of hair products essential for many Black women's grooming routines. With prices skyrocketing, both stylists and clients are caught in a bind, unable to absorb rising costs in an already inflated market.

For stylists like Brittanee Sims, this means difficult decisions: either increase prices or face dwindling clientele. Meanwhile, business resilience is tested as service providers struggle with operational costs, leaving many to contemplate the future of hair care amid socio-economic inequalities.

