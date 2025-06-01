Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bryansk Bridge Collapse Derails Train

A bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk region resulted in at least seven deaths and 69 injuries as a train was derailed. Rescue efforts continue, with some reports suggesting the bridge was deliberately sabotaged. The incident adds to ongoing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bryansk Bridge Collapse Derails Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident in Russia's Bryansk region, a highway bridge collapsed, causing a train to derail and resulting in seven fatalities and 69 injuries, according to Russian authorities.

Early reports from Russia's Railways hinted at 'illegal interference,' though this claim was later retracted. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the incident's toll, which included the hospitalization of 44 individuals, with three children injured—one in serious condition.

Rescue operations, involving 180 personnel, persisted through the night, and images on social media depicted chaotic scenes of passengers aiding one another. Speculation surrounds the cause, with some sources suggesting an explosion. The tragic event unfolds amidst ongoing cross-border hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025