Tragedy Strikes: Bryansk Bridge Collapse Derails Train
A bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk region resulted in at least seven deaths and 69 injuries as a train was derailed. Rescue efforts continue, with some reports suggesting the bridge was deliberately sabotaged. The incident adds to ongoing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.
In a devastating incident in Russia's Bryansk region, a highway bridge collapsed, causing a train to derail and resulting in seven fatalities and 69 injuries, according to Russian authorities.
Early reports from Russia's Railways hinted at 'illegal interference,' though this claim was later retracted. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the incident's toll, which included the hospitalization of 44 individuals, with three children injured—one in serious condition.
Rescue operations, involving 180 personnel, persisted through the night, and images on social media depicted chaotic scenes of passengers aiding one another. Speculation surrounds the cause, with some sources suggesting an explosion. The tragic event unfolds amidst ongoing cross-border hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
