Rainfall and Infrastructure Boom Fuel Construction Equipment Demand in India

The Indian construction equipment industry is anticipating increased demand, driven by above-normal rainfall and a government focus on infrastructure. According to Deepak Shetty, ICEMA President Designate and CEO of JCB India, industry growth could even reach double digits, with hopes for sustained long-term development.

The construction equipment industry in India is set for a significant uptick in demand this year, propelled by favorable weather forecasts and a strategic national infrastructure push. Deepak Shetty, the President Designate of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), attributes this growth primarily to the India Meteorological Department's prediction of above-normal rainfall and increased government investment in infrastructure.

Shetty, who also serves as CEO and Managing Director of JCB India, indicated that these favorable conditions could drive double-digit growth for the sector. He points out that the rural market stands to gain significantly, given that a majority of construction equipment operates in these areas. In recent years, the industry has already experienced a 26% growth, indicating positive underlying trends.

The fiscal year 2024-25 marked a milestone, registering sales of 1,40,000 units, despite only achieving a modest 3% growth due to flat market conditions affected by general elections and emission standard changes. Stakeholders remain optimistic, banking on India's position as the fourth largest economy to keep infrastructure development initiatives robust in the coming years.

