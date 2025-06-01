Adani Group's Resilient Rise: From Crisis to Record-Breaking Success

The Adani Group, facing fierce scrutiny and acquisitions, has shown remarkable resilience, transforming these challenges into opportunities for growth, as revealed by chairman Gautam Adani.

Despite allegations from a US short seller and subsequent market challenges, Adani Group denied wrongdoing and refocused on its core businesses, leading to a rebound in stock prices and record earnings.

With a robust business strategy aligned with India's ambitions, the conglomerate plans significant investments across its ventures while setting pioneering standards in energy transition and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)