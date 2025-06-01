Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Sales Growth Amid Positive Market Trends

Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a substantial 17% increase in total sales, reaching 84,110 units in May. Key growth drivers include a 21% rise in utility vehicle sales and strong tractor sales. Positive market conditions, including favorable monsoon forecasts and government initiatives, are expected to further boost demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a remarkable 17% year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 84,110 units in May, highlighting a significant growth trajectory in the automotive industry.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market soared by 21% to 52,431 vehicles, up from 43,218 units in the same month last year, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.

In the agricultural sector, tractor sales remained robust, with the company selling 38,914 units domestically. Favorable climate forecasts and supportive government policies are poised to sustain this upward trend in demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

