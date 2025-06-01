Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Sales Growth Amid Positive Market Trends

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a remarkable 17% year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 84,110 units in May, highlighting a significant growth trajectory in the automotive industry.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market soared by 21% to 52,431 vehicles, up from 43,218 units in the same month last year, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.

In the agricultural sector, tractor sales remained robust, with the company selling 38,914 units domestically. Favorable climate forecasts and supportive government policies are poised to sustain this upward trend in demand.

