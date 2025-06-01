Mystery Explosions Rock Russian Bridges and Trains
Explosions caused two bridges to collapse, derailing trains in western Russia. Seven people died in the Bryansk region, while a second freight train derailed in the Kursk region without casualties. Russia's Investigative Committee labels the incidents as potential terrorism while Ukraine denies involvement in the train attacks.
Overnight explosions in western Russia led to the collapse of two bridges, derailing trains and causing chaos, officials reported on Sunday.
In Bryansk, a passenger train was affected, resulting in seven deaths, including the train's driver. A freight train derailed in Kursk, having no casualties but igniting a fire.
Russia's Investigative Committee suspects terrorism, though no conclusive details have been released. Kiev's military intelligence denied involvement, highlighting tensions due to Russia's occupation of Zaporizhzhia and Crimea since 2014.
