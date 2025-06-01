Overnight explosions in western Russia led to the collapse of two bridges, derailing trains and causing chaos, officials reported on Sunday.

In Bryansk, a passenger train was affected, resulting in seven deaths, including the train's driver. A freight train derailed in Kursk, having no casualties but igniting a fire.

Russia's Investigative Committee suspects terrorism, though no conclusive details have been released. Kiev's military intelligence denied involvement, highlighting tensions due to Russia's occupation of Zaporizhzhia and Crimea since 2014.