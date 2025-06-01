Ticketless Train Travel: Jammu Railway's Crackdown Success

In a bid to curb ticketless travel, Jammu Railway Division slapped fines on over 4,000 passengers in May, amassing a total of Rs 21.93 lakh, according to an official report released Sunday. The crackdown was most successful at the Pathankot headquarters, where 2,094 offenders contributed Rs 9.77 lakh to the collected fines, confirmed Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jaipur Division, Uchit Singhal.

The Jammu headquarters' ticket checking staff penalized 975 individuals, culminating in a fine collection of Rs 6.37 lakh. Additionally, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station recorded 346 violations, resulting in a Rs 3.69 lakh fine revenue.

In the Kashmir Valley, 752 passengers were identified traveling without tickets, contributing Rs 2.1 lakh in fines. The division has reiterated its appeal to ensure travelers procure valid tickets to spare themselves from legal repercussions and potential inconvenience.