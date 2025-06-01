Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Couple Killed in Jhansi Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of a couple when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. The incident occurred near Pahadi village, killing the wife instantly. The husband succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Authorities are searching for the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The couple, Deendayal Ahirwar and his wife Rajabati, were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with them in the Chirgaon Police Station area.

The fatal accident occurred as the couple passed near Pahadi village. The impact of the collision caused the bike to be dragged for several meters, resulting in the immediate death of 52-year-old Rajabati. Her husband, Deendayal, aged 55, was severely injured and later died at a local medical college during treatment.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are actively searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene following the incident.

