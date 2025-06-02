India-US Strive for Boost in Preferential Market Access: Path to Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement

India and the United States are making strides towards a bilateral trade agreement expected to significantly boost trade relations, targeting a staggering USD 500 billion by 2030, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The agreement, anticipated for phases of implementation starting September-October 2025, comes amid rising tensions over proposed increases in US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, potentially impacting Indian exporters.

Goyal emphasized ongoing efforts toward negotiations, revealing that special envoy Rajesh Agrawal has already engaged in constructive talks in Washington, pointing towards a possible interim agreement by the end of June.