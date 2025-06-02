Trump's Tariff Policy and the Tumbling U.S. Dollar
The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies as markets reacted to President Trump's tariff policy. Trump's recent tariff hike plans prompted concerns of stagflation and recession, affecting the dollar's safe-haven status. The policy's potential impact on growth, inflation, and fiscal stability is causing investor unease.
The U.S. dollar faced a decline against major currencies on Monday, with market attention focused on President Donald Trump's escalating tariff plans and their potential growth and inflation ramifications. The greenback faltered following Trump's announcement to substantially increase duties on imported steel and aluminum from Wednesday, while China denied accusations of breaching a minerals agreement.
Beijing labeled the accusations 'groundless' and vowed to take forceful action to protect its interests. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to hold discussions soon to resolve the friction. The dollar's decline included a 0.8% fall to 142.85 yen, reversing part of last week's rally.
Concerns over U.S. protectionist trade measures bolstering risk of stagflation, and a potential recession, continue to weigh on the dollar. Analysts highlight the implications of Trump's tariff maneuvers on fiscal stability, given ongoing debates over his tax cut and spending bill proposals, posing further challenges for the U.S. currency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bessent Dismisses Inflation Fears Amid Tariff Talks
The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025
Congress Slams Government Over Inflation and Taxes Impacting Common People
Britain's Inflation Surge Sparks Economic Trepidation
Sterling Soars Amid Inflation Surge: An Economic Wake-up Call