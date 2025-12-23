Left Menu

Japan's Rate Hike: Takaichi's Take on Inflation Strategy

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi commented on the Bank of Japan's recent rate hike, stating it aims to achieve a stable 2% inflation. She expressed expectations for collaboration between the bank and government on monetary policy.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi noted on Tuesday that last week's rate hike by the Bank of Japan was likely implemented to achieve a sustainable and stable 2% inflation target.

In an interview with the Nikkei business daily, Takaichi shared her insights on the bank's objectives.

She emphasized the importance of appropriate monetary policy, urging close cooperation between the central bank and the government.

