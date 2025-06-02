Tier-II and III Cities: The New Growth Engines of Indian Real Estate

As India's real estate sector undergoes a pivotal shift, the spotlight reorients toward Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Ashwinder R. Singh, in his incisive report 'BHARAT 2030: The Silent Surge of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities,' delves into how cities like Raipur and Ayodhya are spearheading the next wave of growth and development.

Singh highlights that the expansion stems not from temporary metro spillovers but from long-term structural changes that enhance affordability and accessibility. Cities such as Bhubaneswar leverage smart city projects, while Raipur and Siliguri evolve as warehousing hubs, emphasizing new industrial and technological corridors.

The growth is further fueled by improved infrastructure, as Tier-II and III cities receive expressways, regional airports, and metro lines. Developers and investors are encouraged to capitalize early, focusing on affordable and community-driven models as policymakers foster environments ripe for innovation and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)